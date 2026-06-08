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NEWS BRIEFS

Hurricanes trail 2-1 after overtime loss in Stanley Cup Final

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:31 AM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes trail the Vegas Golden Knights two games to one in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final after Saturday’s overtime loss.

Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Las Vegas, with puck drop at 8 p.m. ET.

“It’s never easy. It’s never gonna be easy, and we know that and we understand that,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. “We’ve got a bigger hill to climb now, but we’re excited for the challenge and excited to keep playing hard and keep moving forward.”

Game 5 is set for Thursday in Raleigh.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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