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NEWS BRIEFS

Denny Hamlin wins again at Michigan, ties Busch on all-time list

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:29 AM EDT

Denny Hamlin won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, taking the checkered flag at Michigan International Speedway.

It was the 63rd career victory for Hamlin, who drives for Huntersville-based Joe Gibbs Racing. The win ties him for ninth on the all-time wins list with his former teammate, Kyle Busch, who died last month.

“It’s a good time because it’s not far removed, right?” Hamlin said. “If I would have tied him like a year from now, I think that, I don’t know that it has as much recognition as what it would be because it’s been so soon.”

Tyler Reddick, who drives for 23XI Racing — the team Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan — still leads the overall standings. Hamlin is second.

NASCAR heads to Pocono, Penn., this weekend.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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