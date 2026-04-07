This novel anticipates today's AI-generated book publishing crisis

“Who Knows You By Heart,” the latest novel from author and journalist C.J. Farley, grapples with the opportunities and the dangers of artificial intelligence — including the threat posed by generative AI to artists and the value of their creativity.

Published last year, the novel even includes a subplot about a tech firm that generates and publishes a book under an author’s name but without their permission.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Farley about AI’s infiltration of the real-world book publishing industry and how artificial intelligence may force a reckoning about what it means to be human.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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