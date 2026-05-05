'Viva Las Lexington' festival honors Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, in NC

The King of Rock and Roll recently made his return to North Carolina. Hundreds of people packed a theater in downtown Lexington to witness performances last weekend by tribute artists who honored Elvis Presley, one of the most popular musicians in modern history.

A glowing sign outside The Edward C. Smith Civic Center in downtown Lexington spelled out, Viva Las Lexington. People stopped to grab a picture before walking in under the sign that also said, ‘Elvis is in the building.’

Elvis Menayese / WFAE People stop to take a picture of a sign that says ‘Elvis is in the building' before attending the festival.

David Powell, 56, from Hickory, wanders the hall filled with adults and children dressed as Elvis. Powell has been a huge Elvis fan since he saw The King at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville.

“My mom and dad took me to see Elvis when I was 7 years old,” Powell said. "It was incredible. The lights went out, and when he came out, all you see is flashbulbs. It was unreal.”

Powell says he still has his ticket.

“My daddy had to stand in line overnight to get those tickets,” Powell said. "He says he had to use the bathroom, and he says it poured down in rain and stormed on him.”

Powell says his dad lost his place in the line but eventually got the tickets.

“He came home about 9 in the morning and slammed those tickets on the table and said, ‘We're going to see Elvis, hell or high water,” Powell said.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE David Powell, 56, has seen Elvis Presley perform in Asheville in the 1970s.

Inside the dressing room was Steven Freeman. Freeman sprayed some water on his slick black hair. He’s also dressed in a black suit that shows off his chest hair. Freeman is one of three Elvis tribute stars who performed as part of the three-day Viva Las Lexington festival.

In total, 16 tribute artists are performing to win a chance to represent Lexington in Vegas. Freeman left his job to become a full-time Elvis performer.

“I was originally a police officer,” Freeman said. “I did a party for someone just for fun. And it just grew from there. And I decided to give it a shot.”

Freeman says it’s been 28 years since he left the police department. Freeman combed his hair one more time and put on a bracelet that said Elvis before he headed on stage.

Freeman says he was drawn to Elvis for the same reason as so many others.

"I think his charisma catches just about anyone who takes time to look at him,” Freeman said.

Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He picked up music from a local gospel group and learned the guitar at around 11 years old.

“He was a poor child. And to stay humble, once he achieved success, he achieved so much and had more than anybody,” Freeman said. “And he had it all on his fingertips. But he was still humble and still loved people and cared about people.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Steven Freeman performs in downtown Lexington as part of the Viva Las Lexington festival that honors Elvis Presley.

Up next was another Elvis tribute star and producer of the festival. Travis Powell shimmied across the stage in a shiny all-white costume that matched his boots.

“I know I’m not Elvis. I just try to do the best job I can," Powell said. "And let people have fun and feel that feeling, and hopefully they feel what I feel when I watch Elvis.”

This year's event marks the sixth annual Elvis tribute event in Lexington. Elvis Presley played here at a YMCA in 1956. Powell appreciates that connection.

“It’s always got a little extra buzz to it. It’s got a little something special,” Powell said. "Not that the other towns are not great and we don’t love it death but there’s also something, you can read books or see pictures of Elvis standing in the local restaurants or the local hotel.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE A three-day festival in Lexington pays tribute to the King of Rock and Roll. The Viva Las Lexington festival spotlights over a dozen artists who recreated some of the iconic songs, moves, and looks of Elvis Presley.

The festival wrapped up with fans on their feet and clapping. Sixteen-year-old Jackson Ducharme has slick black hair and was one of the tribute artists in the youth contest.

Ducharme has been a tribute Elvis performer for three years.

“I just love Elvis, and that’s how I’ve always been,” Ducharme said. "And I don’t ever want to stop doing this because I love singing the music and keeping his legacy alive.”

With another Elvis tribute festival expected next year and young performers like Ducharme on the rise, there’s optimism amongst fans that the king’s legacy will remain in the building and in downtown Lexington for years to come.