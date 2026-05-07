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Tapestry
These articles were excerpted from Tapestry, a weekly newsletter that examines the arts and entertainment world in Charlotte and North Carolina.

'Feminine Form' exhibit in uptown Charlotte spotlights the artwork of marginalized women

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published May 7, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT
A new exhibit called “The Feminine Form” is on display at the Mint Museum and is inspired by the iconic Met Gala ceremony. The exhibit aims to highlight contributions from groups that are often overlooked.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A new exhibit called “The Feminine Form” is on display at the Mint Museum and is inspired by the iconic Met Gala ceremony. The exhibit aims to highlight contributions from groups that are often overlooked.

A new exhibit on display at the Mint Museum is inspired by the iconic Met Gala ceremony. The “Feminine Form” exhibit aims to highlight contributions from groups that are often overlooked.

Gold mannequins hang on walls, and sculptures and a mural that aim to showcase the power and versatility of women are on display in uptown. The “Feminine Form” exhibit is curated by Savannah College of Art and Design professor Perrine Deshield-Jenkins.

“Today I feel as if Femininity is a source of power,” Deshield-Jenkins said. “It’s a source of strength. It’s something that we want everyone to embrace, regardless of your gender."

The exhibit included a runway show and a gala to give local artists a version of the Met Gala. More than 30 artists are part of the exhibit, which mostly includes women from minority groups. Carla Aaron-Lopez created two paintings for the exhibit.

"To be able to be given a platform to respond to a major global party like the Met Gala, and then be able to make it your own and own it, I think it's really cool,” Aaron-Lopez said. "Marginalized women rarely get a chance to voice or let alone showcase what they can do, especially in a way that it doesn't come from a hardship of some sort."

Deshield-Jenkins says one of the main goals of the exhibit is to center those often on the fringes.

“Typically, we're left out of those initial conversations, and so I really wanted to put it in the forefront and continue to give a platform that isn't typically, you know, accessible for us,” Deshield-Jenkins said.

The "Feminine Form" exhibit is on display until June 3 at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte.

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Arts & Culture ArtsMint Museum
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese