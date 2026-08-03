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Blumenthal Arts President and CEO Tom Gabbard plans to retire at the end of 2027

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
People on a stage dressed up real fancy
Courtesy
/
Rachel Sutherland
Blumenthal Arts CEO Tom Gabbard and others at the Tony Awards.

Blumenthal Arts President and CEO Tom Gabbard plans to retire at the end of 2027 after more than two decades leading Charlotte’s largest performing arts organization.

Gabbard has led Blumenthal Arts since 2003, overseeing a period of growth that included the launch of Charlotte SHOUT!, the Charlotte International Arts Festival and the Charlotte Jazz Festival.

He said he will remain in Charlotte and work with the organization’s board on a leadership transition before retiring.

After stepping down, Gabbard said he plans to advise arts organizations in Charlotte and around the world.

“I’m blessed with great health and abundant creative energy. I look forward to continuing as I’ve done my entire career to advise and support creative entrepreneurs," he said in a statement.

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Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal