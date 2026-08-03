Blumenthal Arts President and CEO Tom Gabbard plans to retire at the end of 2027 after more than two decades leading Charlotte’s largest performing arts organization.

Gabbard has led Blumenthal Arts since 2003, overseeing a period of growth that included the launch of Charlotte SHOUT!, the Charlotte International Arts Festival and the Charlotte Jazz Festival.

He said he will remain in Charlotte and work with the organization’s board on a leadership transition before retiring.

After stepping down, Gabbard said he plans to advise arts organizations in Charlotte and around the world.

“I’m blessed with great health and abundant creative energy. I look forward to continuing as I’ve done my entire career to advise and support creative entrepreneurs," he said in a statement.