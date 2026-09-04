Charlotte Film Festival returns for its 18th year with more than 140 films to be screened

The annual Charlotte Film Festival returns this month for its 18th year, bringing more than 140 films to the Independent Picture House. The festival aims to spotlight an array of films that provide artists with a platform to showcase their craft.

The six-day festival will feature mostly short films exploring a range of topics, including social justice issues, affordable housing and the loss of a job or loved one. Organizer Claire Lechtenberg said she hopes audiences leave with a deeper appreciation for independent filmmaking and the stories being told.

"We hope people take away joy and an interest in truly independent and emerging films, as well as the filmmakers themselves," Lechtenberg said. "So much of what we do as the Independent Picture House, as well as Charlotte Film Festival, is shining a light on stories and perspectives that you probably aren't usually coming across in your everyday life."

Lechtenberg said filmmaking can also help artists process difficult experiences.

"To take some sort of trauma that they or their loved ones have experienced and to turn that into something even more insightful and very connecting."

The festival previously operated at several locations across the city before finding a permanent home at the Independent Picture House, just north of NoDa. Organizer Ivana Woodcock said having a consistent venue has helped the festival grow.

"It's our space; we can make it the way we want," Woodcock said. "Having it at IPH gives us an opportunity to create those extra spaces for filmmakers."

The Charlotte Film Festival runs Sept. 22-27.