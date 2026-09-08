Charlotte Symphony extends music director Kwamé Ryan through 2031

Charlotte Symphony Music Director Kwamé Ryan will remain with the orchestra through its 100th anniversary season in 2031.

The symphony announced Tuesday that Ryan has signed a four-year contract extension. He began his tenure in Charlotte in 2024.

Under Ryan’s leadership, the orchestra has returned to national broadcasts, expanded its focus on works by living composers and completed a $50 million fundraising campaign.

Ryan also won a Grammy Award earlier this year for best opera recording.

In a statement, Ryan said Charlotte has become his second home and that he looks forward to continuing his work with the orchestra.