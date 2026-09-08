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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Symphony extends music director Kwamé Ryan through 2031

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:24 AM EDT

Charlotte Symphony Music Director Kwamé Ryan will remain with the orchestra through its 100th anniversary season in 2031.

The symphony announced Tuesday that Ryan has signed a four-year contract extension. He began his tenure in Charlotte in 2024.

Under Ryan’s leadership, the orchestra has returned to national broadcasts, expanded its focus on works by living composers and completed a $50 million fundraising campaign.

Ryan also won a Grammy Award earlier this year for best opera recording.

In a statement, Ryan said Charlotte has become his second home and that he looks forward to continuing his work with the orchestra.
Arts & Culture
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.