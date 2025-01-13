© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Duke Energy CEO to retire, replacement named

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 13, 2025 at 9:18 AM EST

Duke Energy has named a new CEO. Harry Sideris is a 29-year veteran of the company and will replace Lynn Good, who’s retiring in April after more than two decades of service. Good has been one of the most prominent CEOs in Charlotte over the past decade.

As company president, Sideris led Duke Energy's electric and gas utilities, including operations, customer services and delivery, economic development, regulatory and legislative affairs, and grid and generation strategy.
Tags
Business Duke Energy
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain