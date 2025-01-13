Duke Energy CEO to retire, replacement named
Duke Energy has named a new CEO. Harry Sideris is a 29-year veteran of the company and will replace Lynn Good, who’s retiring in April after more than two decades of service. Good has been one of the most prominent CEOs in Charlotte over the past decade.
As company president, Sideris led Duke Energy's electric and gas utilities, including operations, customer services and delivery, economic development, regulatory and legislative affairs, and grid and generation strategy.