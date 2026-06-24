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Summer travel numbers down as CLT prepares for Fourth of July weekend

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published June 24, 2026 at 1:54 PM EDT
Long lines form at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Charlotte prepares for Fourth of July weekend.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
Long lines form at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Charlotte prepares for Fourth of July weekend.

CLT airport officials said Wednesday that they are preparing for a busy Fourth of July weekend but expect fewer passengers than last year.

Long lines of travelers stretched through Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday as airport representatives outlined their plans for Fourth of July weekend. CLT’s TSA Federal Security Director Greg Hawko said this year’s nationwide events could make the summer’s busiest weekend of the year even busier.

“This summer will be one of the busiest summers nationwide as we have giant activities going on around the country with the FIFA World Cup, America 250 and the celebrations throughout the entire summer,” Hawko said.

But Chief Operating Officer Jeff Perry said passenger activity is projected to be down 6.7% compared to this time last year. 1.6 million passengers are expected to pass through CLT between June 26 and July 6.

“Overall passenger volumes are expected to be modestly below last year’s record-setting holiday,” Perry said.

Memorial Day weekend saw a similar decrease in passenger traffic, dropping almost 9%.

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Business Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati