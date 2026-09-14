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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte gas prices jump 12 cents in a week amid global tensions

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 14, 2026 at 7:14 AM EDT

Average gasoline prices in Charlotte have risen nearly 12 cents per gallon over the past week, reaching $3.95 per gallon Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey of 665 stations in the city.

GasBuddy reported that prices in Charlotte are more than 25 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.06 per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

The national average price of diesel also increased sharply, rising more than 31 cents per gallon compared with a week earlier.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan attributed the increases to escalating geopolitical tensions. DeHaan said friction between the United States and Iran, new hostilities in the Red Sea and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline combined to push prices significantly higher.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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