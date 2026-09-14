Charlotte gas prices jump 12 cents in a week amid global tensions

Average gasoline prices in Charlotte have risen nearly 12 cents per gallon over the past week, reaching $3.95 per gallon Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey of 665 stations in the city.

GasBuddy reported that prices in Charlotte are more than 25 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.06 per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

The national average price of diesel also increased sharply, rising more than 31 cents per gallon compared with a week earlier.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan attributed the increases to escalating geopolitical tensions. DeHaan said friction between the United States and Iran, new hostilities in the Red Sea and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline combined to push prices significantly higher.