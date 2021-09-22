Vaccinations Encouraged, Not Required At NC State Fair

People attending the 2021 N.C. State Fair won't be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but it's strongly encouraged, officials said.

Also, those going to the fair, which begins on Oct. 14, will be required to use clear plastic bags before entering, and officials say there will be no indoor concerts at this year’s event, a decision they say has nothing to do with the pandemic.

A statement from fair officials says any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. Wristlets, diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be accepted at the fair even if they are not clear, but they will require additional inspection.

In addition, officials say there will be no concerts inside Dorton Arena. That room will be reserved for vendors.

"Moving the vendors, displays and cheesemakers into Dorton Arena will offer a larger space to include more vendors and provide more space for consumers to sample featured products and shop for their favorites,” state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.