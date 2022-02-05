© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte firefighters used a crane to rescue a dog trapped in a quarry

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published February 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
rescued dog 1-min.jpeg
CMPD
/
Zeus the dog reunites with family after being rescued from a Charlotte-area quarry.

Firefighters rescued one of two dogs trapped in a North Carolina quarry, using a crane to bring the 1-year-old animal to safety and a reunion with his family, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department received a call on Monday about two dogs stuck in a quarry near Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer reported. The dogs were on a ledge, about 170 feet down in the quarry. Firefighters and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control determined there was no safe way to rescue them, a news release said.

(The video above was provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.)

A drone lowered into the quarry to check on the dogs discovered that one of the two had died. To rescue Zeus, the husky and pit bull mix, the quarry operators brought in a crane to lower a firefighter into the quarry on Wednesday.

Zeus was checked out at an emergency animal hospital and reunited with his family, which was not identified. The family’s 1-year-old Bella was identified as the dog that died in the quarry.

Tags

Charlotte Area Charlotte Fire DepartmentCMPD
Associated Press
