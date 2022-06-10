York County files a lawsuit against Rock Hill, David Tepper's companies

York County has filed a lawsuit against David Tepper’s companies and the city of Rock Hill over the failed Panthers headquarters project. The county alleges breach of contract, misrepresentation and misuse of $21 million of county funds.

The lawsuit says that York County provided Tepper’s companies with $21 million from its penny sales tax fund under the agreement that the money would be used to expand Mt. Gallant Road. It alleges that instead, the money was applied to other aspects of the project and that the road’s expansion is still incomplete.

York County also says that it was QUOTE “damaged by a breakdown” between the City of Rock Hill and David Tepper’s companies. The lawsuit says that after the city missed its deadline to issue $225 million in bonds to Tepper’s companies to help pay for the project, all parties then agreed that York County would help the city obtain the bonds. It says after that, Rock Hill then refused to accept the financial assistance, leading to the project’s termination.

Among other relief, York County is seeking a full repayment of the $21 million, plus interest and money to cover increased construction costs.

In a statement, the City of Rock Hill characterized the lawsuit as “frivolous” and said that it “had not breached any contract involving the Panther’s project.”

A Tepper Sports Entertainment spokesperson declined to comment.