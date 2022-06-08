Months of controversy dog Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper

David Tepper, billionaire owner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, has been making a lot of headlines lately — and not all for good reasons.

A new training facility and headquarters for the Carolina Panthers remains half-built in Rock Hill after the project was paused months ago. Tepper’s development entity overseeing the project filed for bankruptcy this month.

Nick Kelly, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, recently stepped down after just three months. Tom Glick, former head of Tepper Sports before Kelly, also left abruptly in February.

And less than halfway through their inaugural season, Charlotte FC’s coach was fired.

Meanwhile, Tepper is in ongoing negotiations with the city of Charlotte to develop an uptown entertainment district and either renovate or replace the Panthers stadium.

We discuss how turmoil under Tepper is impacting the region.

Guests

Ashley Mahoney, reporter for Axios Charlotte

David Hodges, investigative reporter for WBTV

Robert Boland, sports business, labor and law expert, “Of Counsel” to the Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick law firm, former Athletics Integrity Officer at Penn State University