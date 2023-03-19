Post-COVID, revaluation shows malls are worth less in Mecklenburg

The assessed value of some of Mecklenburg County’s most high-profile shopping centers and malls declined or held mostly flat in the most recent property tax revaluation, a stark contrast with the surging value of most homes.

SouthPark is Charlotte’s most exclusive shopping mall, with high-end brands like Tiffany and Gucci. It's widely considered the most financially healthy mall in Charlotte, especially compared with others dealing with problems such as shootings and empty storefronts.

But SouthPark still saw its assessed value drop, from $323 million in 2019 to $274 million.

While SouthPark is still considered a strong retail destination, Northlake Mall in north Charlotte has struggled. There have been three shootings there in a little more than three months. The Apple store recently closed abruptly.

Northlake also saw its property value decline, from nearly $150 million to nearly $134 million.

Carolina Place — Mecklenburg’s other enclosed mall — also saw its property value decline, from $163 million to just under $157 million.

The valuations, released by the county on Friday, highlight the impact of online shopping and the pandemic has had on traditional brick-and-mortar retail.

And they show how homeowners, instead of commercial properties, will now have to pay for a greater share of the overall tax bill, for things like schools, police and trash collection. Homes in Charlotte’s so-called “crescent” — an area of historically low-income residents near uptown — saw the largest percentage increases.

Overall property values increased by 51% over the last four years. The increase in commercial property, which includes retail, apartments and offices, was less, at 42%.

It’s possible that the assessed values of those shopping centers and malls may decline even more if the property owners appeal. Just like homeowners who think their property values are too high, businesses can ask the county to reconsider. After the 2019 assessment, there were numerous appeals, many of them successful.

For instance, the county originally assessed Northlake Mall in 2019 at $220 million. The final assessment that year: Just under $150 million, a decline of nearly a third.

Attorney Larry Shaheen, who handles property valuation appeals, said he expects the owners of retail centers to seek even lower assessments.

He said Northlake's owner, California-based Starwood Capital Group, will appeal, based on the financial distress the mall has seen. Two years ago, Northlake's owner failed to make debt payments on the mall.

“There’s no way anyone would pay ($134 million) for that mall today,” he said.

Other shopping centers, like the Arboretum in south Charlotte, saw small increases.

And Charlotte Premium Outlets in southwest Charlotte saw its value rise slightly, from $134 million to $139 million.

Here are the tax assessments of some other prominent Mecklenburg buildings:



The Bank of America Corporate Center — Charlotte’s tallest and most iconic skyscraper — saw its value increase less than 2%, from $363 million to $369 million.

The ”jukebox” building in uptown — the previous home of Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo — has been assessed at $305 million. That’s up from $263 million in 2019.

Wells Fargo, however, has announced it's leaving the building at the end of the year.

Bank of America Stadium is at $270 million, down 43% from $472 million in 2019. Four years ago, the Carolina Panthers and the assessor's office had a lengthy back-and-forth over how much the stadium is worth. Meanwhile, the value of homes in once low-income neighborhoods near uptown has surged. Here's one example: Washington Heights is off of Beatties Ford Road, just north of the Brookshire Freeway. A look at a dozen homes on Booker Avenue shows their taxable value has increased 136% since 2019.

If you compare their values to 2011, some homes have increased by 400% in a little more than a decade.