Mecklenburg Property Revaluation

-
Mecklenburg County commissioners this week voted to conduct property revaluations more frequently. Countywide revaluations will now come every four years…
-
Mecklenburg County Commissioners will consider conducting the next revaluation of residents’ property four years sooner than past re-appraisals at…
-
Starting Monday, Charlotte city leaders will meet in Raleigh for three days for their annual session to discuss policy and spending priorities for the…
-
Mecklenburg County mailed 400,000 notices to property owners Wednesday, giving them their new property valuation for 2019.The numbers from this year’s…
-
Mecklenburg County property owners will soon receive notices of their new property values. The Assessor’s Office plans to mail revaluation notices to…
-
Most Mecklenburg County property owners can expect to see a large increase in their assessed property values in 2019. The county Assessor’s Office is…