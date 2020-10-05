-
Mecklenburg County commissioners this week voted to conduct property revaluations more frequently. Countywide revaluations will now come every four years…
The Mecklenburg County Assessor's Office has reduced the tax value of Bank of America Stadium by $100 million after the football team said its new tax…
Property owners in Mecklenburg County may be in for a surprise come January when the county sends out new tax values.County officials are warning that…
Mecklenburg County residents can again pay their property taxes online. This service was disabled earlier this month when the county was hit with a…
State tax changes could chew a sizeable hole in the City of Charlotte’s pocketbook, staff told City Council members at their annual retreat Friday. Two…
Charlotte property owners got some good news at last night’s budget meeting—city manager Ron Carlee will not recommend a property tax increase.“Unless I…
Elected officials across the country will tell you they dislike the practice of handing out economic incentives to lure businesses to their communities.…
Charlotte's $2 billion budget for the coming year will likely be adopted Monday night, including an increase in the property tax rate of about three…
Charlotte TalksBoth Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are in the process of approving a budget for the next fiscal year. City Manager Ron Carlee will join us in the first…
The future of the streetcar in Charlotte depends on the city's ability to get more federal funding, says City Manager Ron Carlee. To be precise, Carlee…