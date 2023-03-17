It’s Reval Day. Mecklenburg County sends out notices, updates property values online

Mecklenburg County residents and businesses can see Friday how their homes and properties have changed in value over the last four years. In nearly all cases, they’ve increased by quite a bit.

The first countywide revaluation since 2019 has been in the works for months, with assessors checking out all of the more than 400,000 properties in Mecklenburg.

Residential property values increased by an average of 58%. But lower-priced homes, especially in neighborhoods close to uptown, are seeing much larger increases. In some cases, their values doubled, or more. That means those property owners will likely see the highest increases in their tax bills.

Commercial properties only increased an average of 41%. That means more of the county’s tax burden will shift to homeowners.

Mecklenburg County has begun sending out the new assessment values by mail. You can also look up property values online .

County commissioners, city and town councils will set the tax rates in the coming months. That discussion will involve whether to lower the tax rate to keep revenue at the same level or whether to adjust it to grow the budget.