Northlake Mall adds security, gun-sniffing dog after string of gun violence

Northlake Mall said Monday that the troubled shopping center will be adding new security measures to enhance safety.

Starting in April, the mall plans to add five new security measures. The mall will continue to work with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to help implement the new safety measures, managers said.

“Northlake Mall has been a vigilant and dedicated partner on these incidents in ensuring a safe environment for our community. They are working with CMPD on several safety measures,” CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a statement.

The new measures include:



More off-duty police officers on patrol.

A K-9 patrol and firearm detection unit.

New “public view” monitors in high-traffic areas.

Upgrades to the security cameras.

A vehicle recognition system at entrances to track cars coming and going from the mall.

“We have been proactively working with the CMPD to ensure the safety of our retailers, employees, and customers while working to prevent these events from happening in the future,” Carmen Spinoso, CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group, said in a statement.

Recent violence at the mall led to Apple removing its store from Northlake Mall with plans to open another store in another location.

There have been three shootings at the mall in the last four months, including one in late 2022 that left two injured.

In February, two unrelated fights led to shots fired but no one was injured.