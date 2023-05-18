© 2023 WFAE
Fire crews working to extinguish major blaze in south Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
A fire broke out at a construction site in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive in Charlotte on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Emergency crews are working to extinguish a large fire in south Charlotte on the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive.

The location is across the street from Southpark Mall at a construction site.

Medic says it’s on the scene along with units from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Charlotte Fire Department.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area to give their personnel room to work.

