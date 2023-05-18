Fire crews working to extinguish major blaze in south Charlotte

Emergency crews are working to extinguish a large fire in south Charlotte on the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive.

The location is across the street from Southpark Mall at a construction site.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. Charlotte Fire fighters currently on scene battling blaze at construction site. pic.twitter.com/ZWIBK1WuNq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2023

Medic says it’s on the scene along with units from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Charlotte Fire Department.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area to give their personnel room to work.