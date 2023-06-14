Check out this list of upcoming Juneteenth 2023 celebrations in Charlotte

This Monday is Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the formal abolition of slavery for the last enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865. In the summer of 2021, Congress passed a resolution that made Juneteenth a national holiday.

Multiple events are happening this weekend, and we’ve got a list of some that are happening locally.

25th Annual Charlotte Pilgrimage Tour (Now-June 30)

Queen City Tours and Travel are hosting the Pilgrimage tour for the entire month. The guided tour is 25 miles and covers 50 historic sites related to Black history in Charlotte. The tour requires advanced reservations.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas (June 15-17)

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolina / Facebook

The 26th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas returns to Plaza Midwood this weekend. The event will have live music performances, food, vendors and more for a three-day celebration. All events this weekend are free of charge.

Juneteenth Rock Hill (June 16-17)

Visit York County /

Visit York County is hosting a free Juneteenth celebration this weekend beginning with a “Food Truck Friday Kickoff” at Fountain Park at 6 pm. On Saturday, historically Black Clinton College will host Freedom Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration of the Historic West End (June 17)

For The Struggle Inc. / Eventbrite

For the Struggle Inc. will host a Juneteenth celebration in the historic West End Corridor at West Charlotte High School. The event will have performances from African Dancers, black musicians and storytellers. There will also be voter registration education, activities for children and much more. The event, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., is free.

4th Annual N&C Presents Juneteenth (June 17)

Network & Chill Foundation / Eventbrite

The Network & Chill Foundation is holding its Juneteenth celebration at the Charlotte Art League. This year’s event will feature prizes, contests, local vendors and more. General admission tickets for the event start at $10 and the event will start at 2 p.m.

CineOdyssey Film Showcase 2023 (June 16-17)

CineOdyssey is hosting a film showcase this weekend at the Independent Picture House. On Friday, there will be a screening of the movie “Nayola." following the movie digital artist Roy Lee Hatcher, cartoonist Lena Janelle and Corey Russel will host a panel discussion. On Saturday, the theater celebrates Juneteenth by showing the 1973 documentary film “Wattstax” about Stax Records.

UnityFest (June 17)

Create Amazing LLC / Eventbrite

The Cabarrus Arena & Events Center will host UnityFest, a Juneteenth event with the theme of “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining” that will have over 100 black-owned businesses in attendance. The event also includes crafts, live performances, art, food and more. The event is free of charge, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Jam ( June 17)

Juneteenth Jam returns to the Knight Theater in Uptown Charlotte with a free event that will have live music, food and live performances, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Juneteenth at Stowe Park (June 17)

Elements of Empowerment /

If you’re looking to be outdoors this weekend in Belmont, you can head to the 12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Stowe Park. The event will be hosted by the Elements of Empowerment Inc and will feature music, art, food and a concert. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Victoria Yards Inaugural Uptown Juneteenth Cookout and Father's Day Celebration (June 17-18)

This event uptown will include the History of Juneteenth Storytime; Young Entrepreneurs Black Wallstreet; displays from artists including Young Jean Michel Basquiat and Romare Bearden; history lessons, a spades tournament, music, a panel on Black fatherhood and a barbecue competition.