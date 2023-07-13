City of Charlotte settles police shooting of Danquirs Franklin for $1.5 million

The City of Charlotte has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit in the fatal police shooting of Danquirs Franklin outside a Burger King in 2019.

Franklin’s sister, Audrey Joel-Brice, said the family is relieved the legal-wrangling is over.

“I just thank God our family is finally going to get some closure – and to clear his name because he was such a wonderful guy,” said Joel-Brice.

The family’s attorney, Luke Largess, called it “a satisfying conclusion” to “a long, sad road.”

In 2019, Franklin brandished a gun in the Burger King where his former girlfriend worked. When police arrived, he was outside praying. No gun was visible at first, but officers shouted at him to drop his weapon. As he removed a gun from his jacket with it pointed away from officers, Officer Wende Kerl shot him.

The Mecklenburg District Attorney’s office did not seek charges and the family filed a civil case. Earlier this year, a federal appeals court denied Officer Kerl immunity, finding that a “reasonable jury” would have concluded that Franklin did not pose a threat to anyone when he was shot.

A spokesman for Charlotte said the city has no comment at this time as the agreement is still being finalized.

The money will go to Franklin’s three young children.