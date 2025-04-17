I-77 near Chester shutdown due to bus crash

A school bus carrying dozens of students from South Carolina’s Pine Ridge Middle School overturned this afternoon on southbound I-77 about 40 miles south of Charlotte, blocking all southbound traffic.

A spokesperson for the city of Lancaster confirmed five people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. It's unclear how many of those injured were students. Lexington School District 2 officials issued a statement saying the students were traveling home from a field trip in Charlotte when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

