-
If you're one of the few people still commuting on the highways right now, the COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining: No traffic. But that's a concern for…
-
Charlotte TalksTuesday, May 30, 2017Charlotte has the worst traffic congestion in the state and with 44 people per day moving to town - traffic just keeps getting worse.…
-
Updated 4:15 p.m.A truck driver who struck an overhead sign while working on the I-77 widening project in Mooresville last week is facing charges after…
-
The 2015 Urban Mobility Scorecard has ranked Charlotte first in the state in all the categories it tracks. And that's not good news.If Charlotte was to…
-
Charlotte's newest shopping mall complex, Charlotte Premium Outlets, will open its doors on Thursday morning. The mall has more than 100 stores and will…
-
A larger than normal number of motorists in North Carolina will be taking to the roads this holiday weekend, despite much higher gas prices than this time…
-
A long awaited project to widen I-77 north of Charlotte could start as early as December, state officials said Friday. The North Carolina Department of…
-
Charlotte Transportation officials received public input Tuesday night on a dangerous intersection it’s in the process of redesigning. The intersection…
-
Uptown Charlotte could look a lot different in five years—not the skyline, the streets. Several one-way streets will become two-way streets under the…
-
Welcome to “A Trifling Place,” a podcast dedicated to exploring the ins-and-outs of Charlotte.Every city has its share of traffic issues. In Charlotte,…