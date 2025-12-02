Bridge on Shopton Road to close for replacement through summer 2027

The bridge on Shopton Road over Coffey Creek in southwest Charlotte is scheduled to close this morning so it can be replaced.

Contractor Blythe Development, LLC will rebuild the 50-year-old, two-lane bridge under a $6.8 million contract the state Department of Transportation awarded in September.

NCDOT originally planned to close the bridge in January 2026, but maintenance crews have made several repairs to the bridge deck in recent weeks. That led the agency to accelerate the closure.

Shopton Road will remain closed during this phase of the project through summer 2027.

The new bridge will be 135 feet long with three 11-foot lanes and sidewalks on both sides.