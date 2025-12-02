© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Economic Outlook shows some concerns in 2026

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST

The annual Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s Economic outlook showed that the Charlotte region will face some challenges heading into next year.

Business leaders gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center to discuss the region’s economic outlook. The forecast for next year remains positive, but policies affecting immigration and healthcare could create headwinds.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said the country needs an immigration policy to grow the workforce.

"Have a rational way to have people come to this country and work both talent top talent in the globe plus general populations and that, that's got to get figured out because right now, that that's the most unsettling thing we hear from a business, especially smaller businesses," Moynihan said.

"They can't get workers again, which is odd because unemployment's rising, but it's more that uncertainty around the populations that feel unstable right now."

And Advocate Health CEO Gene Woods said the Trump tax-and-spending bill could affect their operations, as one of North Carolina’s biggest Medicaid providers.
Charlotte Area Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
