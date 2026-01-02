Duke’s Mayo Bowl kicks off tonight in uptown Charlotte

College football bowl season returns to Charlotte tonight. Wake Forest takes on Mississippi State at Bank of America Stadium in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. At media day for the game Wednesday, Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert was asked about the bowl’s tradition of dousing the winning coach with a bucket of mayonnaise after the game.

"It's a hell of a celebration right here, right? You know, I, I don't think anyone's scared because it means you won the game. Everyone asks, how do you prepare for it? I don't think you have any way to prepare for it. You just let it happen and you, you put a smile on your face because it means your players went out there and won a tough physical football game. So, whoever coach gets to that moment, I guarantee you they'll enjoy it."

Wake Forest comes in with an 8-4 record, while Mississippi State is 5-7.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. in uptown Charlotte.