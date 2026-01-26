CATS to restart streetcar service Tuesday; Blue Line on delayed schedule.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said the Gold Line streetcar will be suspended until Tuesday. CATS officials said the Blue Line light rail will be operational but will run on a 30-minute frequency on Monday. Due to freezing conditions Monday evening and the threat of ice re-forming, the final Blue Line train will leave the UNC Charlotte and I-485 stations at midnight. For the latest information, check online.

Express bus service is expected to restart Tuesday. Bus service is running Monday, but some routes are suspended or rerouted due to road conditions.