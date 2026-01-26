© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CATS to restart streetcar service Tuesday; Blue Line on delayed schedule.

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:35 AM EST

The Charlotte Area Transit System said the Gold Line streetcar will be suspended until Tuesday. CATS officials said the Blue Line light rail will be operational but will run on a 30-minute frequency on Monday. Due to freezing conditions Monday evening and the threat of ice re-forming, the final Blue Line train will leave the UNC Charlotte and I-485 stations at midnight. For the latest information, check online.

Express bus service is expected to restart Tuesday. Bus service is running Monday, but some routes are suspended or rerouted due to road conditions.

News from the Carolinas
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports