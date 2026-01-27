North Carolina is the 3rd-fastest growing state, as South Carolina tops the list

Population estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show South Carolina was the fastest-growing state in the nation last year, on a percentage basis. North Carolina wasn’t far behind, clocking in at No. 3.

South Carolina’s population grew by almost 80,000 people in the year leading up to July 2025, a 1.5% increase. A large majority of new Palmetto State residents, more than 66,000, moved from other states in the U.S.

North Carolina was the third-fastest growing state on a percentage basis, behind Idaho, with 146,000 new residents. That’s a 1.3% increase.

Overall, the U.S. population grew less than 1% last year, as the number of immigrants fell dramatically.