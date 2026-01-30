© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management prepares for winter storm

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:37 PM EST

The National Weather Service said a Winter Storm in effect for Mecklenburg County until Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management will work in the winter weather conditions for the second weekend in a row. NWS is projecting four to seven inches of snow in Charlotte. During a press conference today Emergency Management Chief Robert Graham said people shouldn’t risk going out this weekend.

"Stay at home during the storm, and afterwards as they clear the streets because we want to allow our essential personnel to be able to get to and from work," Graham said.

"That includes, of course, our, our great and brave CMPD, our Charlotte firefighters, which are amazing, our paramedics, our nurses, our doctors, and other key staff that have to travel the roads."

Graham also urged residents to have a plan ahead of the storm's arrival this weekend.

"Not only for you personally, but ensuring that your friends and loved ones also have a plan. And if you lose contact with loved ones, you want to plan to, to get that contact back."

NWS has also issued an Extreme Cold Warning starting on Saturday night, as temperatures are expected to be in the single digits on Sunday.
Winter storm
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
