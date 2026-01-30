Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management prepares for winter storm

The National Weather Service said a Winter Storm in effect for Mecklenburg County until Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management will work in the winter weather conditions for the second weekend in a row. NWS is projecting four to seven inches of snow in Charlotte. During a press conference today Emergency Management Chief Robert Graham said people shouldn’t risk going out this weekend.

"Stay at home during the storm, and afterwards as they clear the streets because we want to allow our essential personnel to be able to get to and from work," Graham said.

"That includes, of course, our, our great and brave CMPD, our Charlotte firefighters, which are amazing, our paramedics, our nurses, our doctors, and other key staff that have to travel the roads."

In preparation for the incoming winter storm, Mecklenburg County, City of Charlotte, Town of Cornelius, Town of Davidson, Huntersville, Town of Matthews, Town of Mint Hill, and Town of Pineville issued a joint State of Emergency.



Here’s what that means for you.

Graham also urged residents to have a plan ahead of the storm's arrival this weekend.

"Not only for you personally, but ensuring that your friends and loved ones also have a plan. And if you lose contact with loved ones, you want to plan to, to get that contact back."

NWS has also issued an Extreme Cold Warning starting on Saturday night, as temperatures are expected to be in the single digits on Sunday.

