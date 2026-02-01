© 2026 WFAE

CLT works to return to normal operations after snowstorm

Published February 1, 2026 at 2:15 PM EST

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said Sunday that two of its runways are plowed and 300 people are working to return the airport to normal operational status.

About 11 inches of snow fell at CLT. Some food and beverage options in the terminal are open. Airport officials said they've concentrated on opening the busiest locations first, to give people an option to eat or drink.

"All airport roadways and parking areas have been cleared of snow; however, passengers should use caution throughout the area," officials said.

More than 800 arriving and departing flights were canceled Saturday, representing more than half of the airport's schedule. Officials said passengers should check with their airline directly before heading to CLT.

