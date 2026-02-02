© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NTSB releases preliminary report on Statesville plane crash

WFAE | By Woody Cain,
Ely PortilloKenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:25 PM EST
A photo of the Biffle family NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace posted on X Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the Statesville plane crash that killed former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and six others in December, including Biffle’s wife and two children.

Biffle's Cessna Citation business jet crashed a few minutes after takeoff on December 18th, while trying to return to the airport. The report doesn’t say definitively what caused the crash but found no evidence of structural or engine failure.

Biffle was a licensed pilot, but wasn't at the controls. The report said the pilot, Dennis Dutton, reported the left side altitude indicator was not functioning properly and that other left side flight instruments may have been inoperative. It also said the avionics unit stopped recording air speed and heading information and that the cockpit voice recorder may have had an electrical issue that left audio quality degraded.

The full NTSB report may take until next year.
Tags
News from the Carolinas StatesvillePlane Crash
