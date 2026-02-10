© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Health officials in Union County confirm first measles case in three decades

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:49 PM EST
The skin of a patient after 3 days of measles infection.
CDC/Dr. Heinz F. Eichenwald, Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
The skin of a patient after 3 days of measles infection.

Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Union County. It’s the county’s first confirmed case in the last 35 years. Health officials say the individual is a school-age child who did not attend school within Union County.

It comes as a measles outbreak in South Carolina has spread into North Carolina — with three confirmed cases in Mecklenburg County. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently 17 measles cases statewide, with one hospitalization since December.
Tags
Health Measlespublic health
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain