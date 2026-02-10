Health officials in Union County confirm first measles case in three decades

Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Union County. It’s the county’s first confirmed case in the last 35 years. Health officials say the individual is a school-age child who did not attend school within Union County.

It comes as a measles outbreak in South Carolina has spread into North Carolina — with three confirmed cases in Mecklenburg County. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently 17 measles cases statewide, with one hospitalization since December.