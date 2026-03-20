Winthrop students face housing displacement

Hundreds of Winthrop University upperclassmen are facing an uncertain housing situation heading into the fall 2026 semester after the university demolished two aging residence halls and redirected what on-campus housing remains toward freshmen and sophomores.

WCNC reports school officials notified students in January that the two halls had been torn down over concerns that they were outdated and potentially unsafe. The demolition removed hundreds of beds at a time when enrollment is rising, leaving the university without enough on-campus space to accommodate all students who want it.