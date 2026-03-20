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NEWS BRIEFS

Winthrop students face housing displacement

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT
Winthrop officials say diversity and inclusion are major priorities at the university which has an enrollment of about 5,000 students — more than 30 percent of them are Black.
Gwendolyn Glenn
Winthrop University.

Hundreds of Winthrop University upperclassmen are facing an uncertain housing situation heading into the fall 2026 semester after the university demolished two aging residence halls and redirected what on-campus housing remains toward freshmen and sophomores.

WCNC reports school officials notified students in January that the two halls had been torn down over concerns that they were outdated and potentially unsafe. The demolition removed hundreds of beds at a time when enrollment is rising, leaving the university without enough on-campus space to accommodate all students who want it.
News from the Carolinas
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports