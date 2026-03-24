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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County Commissioners may need to make changes to capital improvement plan

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT

Mecklenburg County Commissioners gathered to discuss the next fiscal year’s budget. During the meeting commissioners learned why there may be a case to have a pause on some big projects.

Commissioners are looking to launch a comprehensive review of the current five-year capital improvement plan that funds projects like new libraries to greenways, due to potential shortfalls starting in 2031. Officials said changes would not affect projects already underway.

They trace the funding issue to spending concerns and a lack of sufficient state funding. Changes to the plan could result in shifting $30 million from building future projects to maintaining current operations. During the meeting, County Commissioner Elaine Powell supported pausing the plan.

"Glad that We're thinking about how to get our arms around expenses, I'm glad it's on a pause," Powell said. "My understanding is it's just one year, and then reevaluate, like we're not pausing more than one year for that $30 million. I'd really like to know, what would happen if the state started funding what they're supposed to fund. We wouldn't even be in this position."

Commissioners will meet in April to discuss the plan before approving the full budget this summer.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.