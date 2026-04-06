Charlotte FC wins second straight match

Charlotte FC won a second straight match at home over the weekend, downing Philadelphia 2-1. It moves The Crown into a three-way tie for second place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. Wilfred Zaha scored one of Charlotte’s two goals in a game he felt was closer than it should’ve been.

"You've gotta have that killer instinct, and that comes with experience," Zaha said. "So, as you can see sometimes, like in the first half, when we're winning 1-0, people are playing trying little tricks, taking more touches than they need to. And then, yeah, it goes into that mentality where we think we've already won and it's easy, and I feel like that's how we've gone out second half. But in order to be the best, you've got to be constantly on it."

Charlotte hosts the number one team in the East, Nashville, on Saturday night but they’ll do it without Zaha. He got his fifth yellow-card penalty of the season Saturday, resulting in a one-game suspension.

