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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC wins second straight match

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:46 AM EDT

Charlotte FC won a second straight match at home over the weekend, downing Philadelphia 2-1. It moves The Crown into a three-way tie for second place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. Wilfred Zaha scored one of Charlotte’s two goals in a game he felt was closer than it should’ve been.

"You've gotta have that killer instinct, and that comes with experience," Zaha said. "So, as you can see sometimes, like in the first half, when we're winning 1-0, people are playing trying little tricks, taking more touches than they need to. And then, yeah, it goes into that mentality where we think we've already won and it's easy, and I feel like that's how we've gone out second half. But in order to be the best, you've got to be constantly on it."

Charlotte hosts the number one team in the East, Nashville, on Saturday night but they’ll do it without Zaha. He got his fifth yellow-card penalty of the season Saturday, resulting in a one-game suspension.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte FC
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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