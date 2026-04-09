Charlotte Area Transit System prepares for rail maintenance shutdown

The Charlotte Area Transit System will limit light rail service in South End later this month as the city builds a new track crossing behind the Publix grocery store.

On April 19th, -the city will start work installing a new track crossing for pedestrians connecting the Publix grocery store and Atherton Mill with the Cortland South End apartments. Crews will also prepare the tracks for a new light rail station to be built there in the coming years.

During the installation, the Blue Line will run on a single track in South End, with impacts potentially lasting through May 8.

Both the Blue and Gold lines will shut down from April 25 through 27 for scheduled maintenance. During that time, buses will replace all trains.

Riders can use the CATS-Pass app or visit ridetransit.org to stay up to date.

