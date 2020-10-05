-
Updated 1:19 p.m.Charlotte Area Transit System is making buses and trains free, but plans to reduce service by about one-half beginning Wednesday until…
-
Charlotte City Council on Monday night approved rezoning nearly 1,800 acres along the LYNX Blue Line.The decision designates the land to be used for…
-
The LYNX Blue Line will close Saturday and Sunday for annual maintenance and bus service will be added in place of light rail service, the Charlotte Area…
-
As cities consider building new rail lines and development around existing ones, you often hear concerns about the changes displacing low-income…
-
City and business leaders gathered Friday to mark the start of construction on a 198-unit affordable apartment complex along the Blue Line Light Rail…
-
When Charlotte Area Transit System was building the $1.1 billion light rail extension, the transit system projected the entire 19-mile line would carry…
-
Service on the LYNX Blue Line will return to normal beginning Monday morning, Charlotte Area Transit System says. Damage to overhead lines caused by trees…
-
Updated Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018It could be a week before full light rail and streetcar service is restored in Charlotte, due to damage caused by Hurricane…
-
A street connecting two busy north Charlotte roads in NODA will remain closed at least through October 31.The once busy 36th St. between North Davidson…
-
It's been five months since the light rail extension debuted in north Charlotte. The $1.2 billion project was heralded as the future of Charlotte…