Former Union County Commissioner Gary Sides dies after battle with cancer
Former Union County Commissioner Gary Sides has died. He resigned last week as he battled brain cancer. Sides joined the Union County Board of Commissioners in December of 2024, after a decade of service on the Union County Board of Education. County Manager Brian Matthews has ordered Union County flags at half-staff through the week.
Sides was 68 years old. He and his wife, Myra, are former foster parents and have three adopted children.