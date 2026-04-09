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NEWS BRIEFS

Former Union County Commissioner Gary Sides dies after battle with cancer

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT

Former Union County Commissioner Gary Sides has died. He resigned last week as he battled brain cancer. Sides joined the Union County Board of Commissioners in December of 2024, after a decade of service on the Union County Board of Education. County Manager Brian Matthews has ordered Union County flags at half-staff through the week.

Sides was 68 years old. He and his wife, Myra, are former foster parents and have three adopted children.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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