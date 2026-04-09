Two arrested after horse struck in uptown Charlotte

Two people have been arrested after a horse was filmed galloping through uptown Charlotte late Friday night before being struck by a car. A video circulating on social media shows a man standing on, then falling off the horse, before the animal runs into traffic and is hit at the intersection of 7th and College streets.

Officers say Deven and Desmond Moore became disorderly in the street and resisted arrest. Both have been charged with Resisting, Delaying or Obstructing and Disorderly Conduct.

Bystander video showed the horse walking away from the collision, though its condition is unclear.