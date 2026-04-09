© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Two arrested after horse struck in uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT

Two people have been arrested after a horse was filmed galloping through uptown Charlotte late Friday night before being struck by a car. A video circulating on social media shows a man standing on, then falling off the horse, before the animal runs into traffic and is hit at the intersection of 7th and College streets.

Officers say Deven and Desmond Moore became disorderly in the street and resisted arrest. Both have been charged with Resisting, Delaying or Obstructing and Disorderly Conduct.

Bystander video showed the horse walking away from the collision, though its condition is unclear.
Tags
News from the Carolinas UptownCMPD
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.