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NEWS BRIEFS

CaroMont Health invests $200 million for cancer care

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 16, 2026 at 1:08 PM EDT

A local health provider is making a major mult-million dollar investment in cancer care.

CaroMont Health says it’s spending $200 million dollars on expanded oncology care, which officials said is the second largest investment in the health system’s history. The investment will have three major components at its Belmont and Gastonia locations.

In Gastonia, the hospital will build a new 125-thousand square foot cancer center on the CaroMont Regional Medical Center campus. At the Belmont location, there will be a new hematology and oncology physician office in the Medical Pavilion in June.

Additionally the CaroMont Regional Medical Center will also build a new radiation therapy center that will increase capacity by 30 percent. The investments will double the health systems oncology capacity to up to 3,000 cancer cases per year.
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News from the Carolinas CaroMont HealthHealthcare
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.