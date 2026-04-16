CaroMont Health invests $200 million for cancer care

A local health provider is making a major mult-million dollar investment in cancer care.

CaroMont Health says it’s spending $200 million dollars on expanded oncology care, which officials said is the second largest investment in the health system’s history. The investment will have three major components at its Belmont and Gastonia locations.

In Gastonia, the hospital will build a new 125-thousand square foot cancer center on the CaroMont Regional Medical Center campus. At the Belmont location, there will be a new hematology and oncology physician office in the Medical Pavilion in June.

Additionally the CaroMont Regional Medical Center will also build a new radiation therapy center that will increase capacity by 30 percent. The investments will double the health systems oncology capacity to up to 3,000 cancer cases per year.

