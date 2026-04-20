© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

New transit authority board begins selling public on what's coming next

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published April 20, 2026 at 7:56 PM EDT
Frank Emory, David Howard and Mark Jerrell spoke at a transit forum Monday.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Frank Emory, David Howard and Mark Jerrell spoke at a transit forum Monday.

The Charlotte Black Voter Project held a forum Monday on Beatties Ford to discuss the new one-cent sales tax increase for transportation that goes into effect July 1.

Activist Colette Forrest called the meeting so residents could hear about the new Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority’s plans. The new organization will take over bus and train service from the Charlotte Area Transit System later this year.

The first transit improvements are slated to be more bus service and micro-transit, as well as improving 100 bus stops in the next year. In all, 2,000 bus stops are slated to be upgraded.

MPTA chair David Howard was part of a panel, along with Mecklenburg Commission chair Mark Jerrell and MPTA vice chair Frank Emory.

“The MPTA has kinda had our head down, doing our work and now it’s time to start telling people what we’re up to,” Howard said. “People have given us the last three or four months to get ourselves together and they want to know where we are going next.”

The MPTA will also be working on advancing the Red Line commuter rail line to Lake Norman. Other rail projects are scheduled to follow next decade.

Mecklenburg County voters in November approved increasing the general sales tax from 7.25% to 8.25% to fund a multi-billion dollar transportation plan.
News from the Carolinas
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison