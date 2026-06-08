NCDHHS announces $10 million for EMS Workforce through rural health program

North Carolina health officials are investing $10 million in 39 Emergency Medical Service agencies across the state to expand behavioral health and substance use treatment services in rural communities.

The funding, awarded through the Rural Health Transformation Program, will support Mobile Integrated Health programs that provide follow-up care after overdoses, connect patients to treatment and recovery services, and strengthen the EMS workforce. Several counties near Charlotte are receiving grants, including Cabarrus, Gaston, Rowan, Stanly, Anson, Catawba and counties. State leaders say the investment will help improve access to care and reduce preventable overdoses in rural North Carolina.

