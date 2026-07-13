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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Motor Speedway promotes Jessica Fickenscher to General Manager

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT

Jessica Fickenscher has been promoted to general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The longtime Speedway Motorsports executive began with the company as an intern in 1997 and most recently served as chief experience officer.

She had also been acting general manager since April 2025 while President Greg Walter recovered from heart transplant surgery. Fickenscher will oversee daily operations at Charlotte Motor Speedway and continue in a senior leadership role at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Walter will shift his focus to government relations, community outreach and external affairs for both facilities.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte Motor Speedway
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.