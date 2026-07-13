Charlotte Motor Speedway promotes Jessica Fickenscher to General Manager

Jessica Fickenscher has been promoted to general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The longtime Speedway Motorsports executive began with the company as an intern in 1997 and most recently served as chief experience officer.

She had also been acting general manager since April 2025 while President Greg Walter recovered from heart transplant surgery. Fickenscher will oversee daily operations at Charlotte Motor Speedway and continue in a senior leadership role at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Walter will shift his focus to government relations, community outreach and external affairs for both facilities.