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NEWS BRIEFS

Heat and humidity expected to build across Charlotte this week

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 31, 2026 at 10:15 AM EDT
Summer heat
Canva
Summer heat

The Charlotte area is expected to see its coolest day of the workweek on Monday before hotter and more humid conditions settle in for the rest of the week.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s through the end of the week, including highs near 98 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to climb into the triple digits for much of the week as high humidity combines with the hot temperatures.

Rain chances will remain limited for most of the week. The next significant opportunity for rainfall is forecast to arrive Friday afternoon.
Energy & Environment
WFAE staff and wire reports
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