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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Water keeps Stage 2 restrictions despite recent rainfall

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:58 AM EDT

Recent rainfall has eased some dry conditions in the Charlotte area, but Charlotte Water officials say it has not been enough to end drought-related water restrictions.

Charlotte Water says months of below-normal rainfall and low streamflow continue to affect the Catawba River Basin. Officials consider lake levels, streamflow and data from the U.S. Drought Monitor when deciding whether drought restrictions should change.

On Wednesday, Charlotte Water confirmed that Stage 2 restrictions remain in effect.

Under the restrictions, outdoor watering is limited to overnight hours on assigned days. Residential car washing, filling swimming pools, operating decorative fountains and discretionary power washing also are restricted.

Charlotte Water says it will continue monitoring conditions and will notify customers when restrictions can be lifted.
News from the Carolinas
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.