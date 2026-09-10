© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC rallies past Montreal for another road win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:56 AM EDT

Charlotte FC came from behind to defeat CF Montréal 2-1 on Wednesday night in rainy conditions, earning another road victory.

Liel Abada and Idan Toklomati scored for Charlotte after Montréal took an early lead.

Coach Dean Smith said the team was disappointed with the opening goal it conceded but responded well.

“It was poor conditions, but a really good pitch,” Smith told reporters after the match. “I thought we gave a really poor first goal away, didn’t defend the far post well enough and allowed the cross to come into the penalty box as well. So that was disappointing, but we showed really good resilience.”

The victory continues a strong stretch away from home for Charlotte FC.

The club returns to action Saturday night when it visits FC Cincinnati.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain