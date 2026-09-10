Charlotte FC rallies past Montreal for another road win

Charlotte FC came from behind to defeat CF Montréal 2-1 on Wednesday night in rainy conditions, earning another road victory.

Liel Abada and Idan Toklomati scored for Charlotte after Montréal took an early lead.

Coach Dean Smith said the team was disappointed with the opening goal it conceded but responded well.

“It was poor conditions, but a really good pitch,” Smith told reporters after the match. “I thought we gave a really poor first goal away, didn’t defend the far post well enough and allowed the cross to come into the penalty box as well. So that was disappointing, but we showed really good resilience.”

The victory continues a strong stretch away from home for Charlotte FC.

The club returns to action Saturday night when it visits FC Cincinnati.