Panthers owner says faster starts key to building on playoff season

The Carolina Panthers open their regular season Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.

On Wednesday, team owner David Tepper held a rare session with reporters and was asked about expectations for the upcoming season after the Panthers won the NFC South and reached the playoffs last year.

Tepper acknowledged outside expectations but said the focus is on improving areas that limited the team a season ago.

“I know all the expectations you guys write about. I can see what the odds are that we have 7.5 wins this season,” Tepper said. “Those are the expectations, and the expectations are based on last year.”

Tepper pointed to the team's reliance on come-from-behind victories as an area that needs improvement.

“If we improve on some of those things from last year, for instance, we can't have all come-from-behind wins in the NFL,” Tepper said. “If we get fast starts this year, fast starts to the game, we're going to win.”

Tepper declined to discuss a potential contract extension for quarterback Bryce Young before the final season of Young's rookie contract in 2027.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Bears is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.