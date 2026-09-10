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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers owner says faster starts key to building on playoff season

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:57 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers open their regular season Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.

On Wednesday, team owner David Tepper held a rare session with reporters and was asked about expectations for the upcoming season after the Panthers won the NFC South and reached the playoffs last year.

Tepper acknowledged outside expectations but said the focus is on improving areas that limited the team a season ago.

“I know all the expectations you guys write about. I can see what the odds are that we have 7.5 wins this season,” Tepper said. “Those are the expectations, and the expectations are based on last year.”

Tepper pointed to the team's reliance on come-from-behind victories as an area that needs improvement.

“If we improve on some of those things from last year, for instance, we can't have all come-from-behind wins in the NFL,” Tepper said. “If we get fast starts this year, fast starts to the game, we're going to win.”

Tepper declined to discuss a potential contract extension for quarterback Bryce Young before the final season of Young's rookie contract in 2027.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Bears is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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