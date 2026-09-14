Wipe Out Waste program now accepting plastic fruit and takeout containers

Mecklenburg County residents can now recycle more types of plastic containers in their curbside bins. The county’s Wipe Out Waste program says plastic fruit and takeout containers, plastic drink and yogurt cups, and paper cups are now accepted. Officials say those items should be clean, dry and placed loose in the recycling bin not inside plastic bags. Other accepted materials include plastic bottles and jugs, cardboard, paper and magazines, metal cans, cartons, and glass bottles and jars. Containers with food, sticky residue or liquid left inside should not be recycled.