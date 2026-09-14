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NEWS BRIEFS

Wipe Out Waste program now accepting plastic fruit and takeout containers

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:58 PM EDT

Mecklenburg County residents can now recycle more types of plastic containers in their curbside bins. The county’s Wipe Out Waste program says plastic fruit and takeout containers, plastic drink and yogurt cups, and paper cups are now accepted. Officials say those items should be clean, dry and placed loose in the recycling bin not inside plastic bags. Other accepted materials include plastic bottles and jugs, cardboard, paper and magazines, metal cans, cartons, and glass bottles and jars. Containers with food, sticky residue or liquid left inside should not be recycled.
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News from the Carolinas Mecklenburg CountyRecycling
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.